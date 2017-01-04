Russia
Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

Jan 4, 2017 — 17:06
— Update: 17:30

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

Jan 4, 2017 — 17:06
— Update: 17:30
TASS

A plane crash in Russia’s westernmost region has revealed that the local airport lacks necessary safety equipment.

An Airbus aircraft operated by Russia’s flagship Aeroflot Airline overran the runway at Kaliningrad’s Khrabrovo Airport after the plane’s nose landing gear reportedly gave way. Six passengers were treated for minor injuries.

In the wake of the crash, the airport could not remove the damaged plane from the runway and had to call the Emergency Situations Ministry to do the job.

“The airport simply didn’t have the right equipment,” an unnamed source in the emergency services told the TASS news agency. “In other, more technically-equipped airports, removing a plane with broken nose landing gear would take 40 minutes to three hours.”

Instead, flights at Khrabrovo Airport were halted indefinitely as the emergency services’ struggled to remove the plane. At press time, the airport remained closed.

Equipment was not the only problem. One of the passengers on the crashed plane, which flew in from Moscow, complained in a Facebook post that there was no communication between pilot and passengers, that on-board staff were too frightened to act rationally, and that the airport staff were unprepared or unwilling to assist crash victims.

“There was no one on the airfield who would even pretend to rescue you,” Andrei Zeigarnik wrote. Airport employees seemed more concerned about filling out official documents, and passengers had to find their own transportation home – even though, Zeigarnik wrote, many had likely left their money on the plane. The airline did not even deliver passengers’ bagged to their local address.

The exact cause of the crash at Khrabovo Airport remains unclear. 

According to the Aviation Safety Network, Russia ranks second in the world in aviation fatalities after the United States, despite Russia’s comparatively small passenger volumes.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that nobody noticed. Another Russian election everyone noticed. 2016 was ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that nobody noticed. Another Russian election everyone noticed. 2016 was ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that nobody noticed. Another Russian election everyone noticed. 2016 was ...

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

1 day ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

1 day, 2 hours ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio “Diafilm” released a filmstrip titled “In the Year 2017,” by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

