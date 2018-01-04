Russian Presidential Election Watch 2018, the Candidates

Russia's election officials have received a record 64 applications from potential candidates for the March 18 presidential race, the Central Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

Only a minority of applicants are expected to get the chance to challenge President Vladimir Putin's re-election bid by getting on the ballot, with deadlines for signatures fast approaching later this month.

Russia observers may recognize the names of several high-profile candidates, including celebrity Ksenia Sobchak, journalist Yekaterina Gordon, perennial Yabloko candidate Grigory Yavlinsky as well as business ombudsman Boris Titov.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was disqualified from running last week due to a criminal conviction that he argues is politically motivated.

Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky is so far the first and only candidate to have been registered by the Central Election Commission — his sixth overall attempt to attain higher office since 1991.

The Moscow Times is taking a look at the other potential candidates in this campaign season.