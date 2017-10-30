Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Russia Probe: All the Latest Updates
2 hours ago Russian Journalist Yekaterina Gordon Announces She'll Run for President in March 2018
2 hours ago Irkutsk Memorial Dismantled Ahead of October Revolution Centennial
Russia
Turmoil on St. Petersburg Campus Strands Foreign Students
Russia
The Russia Probe: All the Latest Updates
Russia
Irkutsk Memorial Dismantled Ahead of October Revolution Centennial
Russia
Russian Lawmaker Says Syria Mission Is Almost Complete
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Journalist Yekaterina Gordon Announces She'll Run for President in March 2018

Oct 30, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:54

Russian Journalist Yekaterina Gordon Announces She'll Run for President in March 2018

Oct 30, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:54
Ekaterina Gordon / Youtube

Yekaterina Gordon, a 37-year-old journalist and singer-songwriter with her own law firm, on Monday announced she would be putting herself forward as a candidate for presidential elections in March 2018. 

The announcement comes less than two weeks after celebrity Ksenia Sobchak placed her presidential bid, in a controversial move which critics say is meant to energize an otherwise largely predictable 2018 vote. Though he has not yet announced his candidacy, President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run — and win. 

Gordon, who is not affiliated with any political party, will need to collect 300,000 signatures in order to register as an independent candidate. 

Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard

“I am not a representative of glamour, I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth,” Gordon said in the announcement video in an apparent dig at Sobchak’s status. 

Gordon earlier made headlines for getting involved in a heated verbal altercation with Sobchak during a 2008 radio interview.

Claiming that she “will likely be the only candidate who wasn’t approved by the Presidential Administration,” Gordon criticized both pro- and anti-Kremlin politicians for pursuing ulterior motives.

She touted her five years of experience defending women’s and children’s rights through her law firm that specializes in family law as the motivation for her pro-woman platform.

“I know how our judicial system works in practice,” Gordon stressed. “We are a country of single mothers whom no one cares about.”

Curiously, her campaign website address, “Gordonzabab.ru” (Gordon for Women), uses the pejorative Russian word for “women” (baba).

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+