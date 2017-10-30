Russian Journalist Yekaterina Gordon Announces She'll Run for President in March 2018

Yekaterina Gordon, a 37-year-old journalist and singer-songwriter with her own law firm, on Monday announced she would be putting herself forward as a candidate for presidential elections in March 2018.



The announcement comes less than two weeks after celebrity Ksenia Sobchak placed her presidential bid, in a controversial move which critics say is meant to energize an otherwise largely predictable 2018 vote. Though he has not yet announced his candidacy, President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run — and win.

Gordon, who is not affiliated with any political party, will need to collect 300,000 signatures in order to register as an independent candidate.