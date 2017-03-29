Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

A teenage girl detained by police
during Sunday's anti-corruption rallies has accused officers in the
Russian city of Krasnodar of threatening her with criminal charges if
she did not pose as a paid protester.
Seventeen-year-old Diana told
Krasnodar's Yuga news site that she was pressured to sign a false
confession admitting she'd been paid to attend the protest.
“I was told that there would be more
serious consequences if I tried to resist,” Diana told the news
site.
“I was offered two options: if I
signed a document admitting that I was paid for participating in the
rally, or if I said that I was a bystander who had been
'accidentally' picked up, I would be released,” she said. "Otherwise, they said I would be charged with participation
in an unsanctioned rally and resisting the police.”
The teenager also said that the police
had asked for her phone in order to delete all images from the
protest.
“When I went to the rally, I did not
think that the police would drag young women through the mud [like
they did with me.] We didn't behave aggressively, we didn't insult
anyone. For me, it was another reason to go to the rally next time."
Between 300 and 1,000 people attended
the rally in Krasnodar, according the data from the Meduza news site.
Roughly 100 people were detained.
The Kremlin has already accused opposition
politician Alexei Navalny of paying children to attend
anti-corruption rallies held throughout Russia on Sunday. Many of the rallies took place without authorities' permission.
"We cannot respect the kind of
people who knowingly mislead minors — children, in fact — with
the promise of some monetary award just to make them take part in an
illegal rally,” Peskov said. “[These children] are risking their
safety or even their lives.”
Navalny had previously promised to
win compensation
for arrested protesters from the European Court of Human
Rights (ECtHR). In a blog post on Wednesday, the politician
announced that his project, the Russian Euro Court, would help
demonstrators “file thousands of appeals” to gain a payout from the Russian government.