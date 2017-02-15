Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

Russian police have suspended their investigation into an attack on a group of journalists and human rights activists in Chechnya.

The journalists' lawyer, Andrey Sabinin, said on Wednesday that the case had instead been closed due to a lack of leads.

A gang of masked men attacked the group's minibus as it traveled close to the border between Chechnya and Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus in March 2016.

The journalists — including Russian, Swedish and Norwegian nationals — had been traveling with activists from the Committee for the Prevention of Torture to interview torture victims and their families. Many had reported being followed by cars with Chechen number plates.

The attack left activists hospitalized with broken bones and the group's vehicle was torched.

The Kremlin condemned the attack as “absolutely outrageous,” and urged local law enforcement to track down the men.