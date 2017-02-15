Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

Russian Investigative Committee
Russian police have suspended their
investigation into an attack on a group of journalists and human
rights activists in Chechnya.
The journalists' lawyer, Andrey
Sabinin, said on Wednesday that the case had instead been closed due
to a lack of leads.
A gang of masked men attacked the
group's minibus as it traveled close to the border between Chechnya
and Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus in March 2016.
The journalists — including Russian,
Swedish and Norwegian nationals — had been traveling with activists
from the Committee for the Prevention of Torture to interview torture
victims and their families. Many had reported being followed by cars
with Chechen number plates.
The attack left activists hospitalized
with broken bones and the group's vehicle was torched.
The Kremlin condemned the attack as “absolutely outrageous,” and urged local law enforcement to track down the men.
Activists instead accused Chechen
authorities of carrying out the attack themselves. Tatyana Lokshina,
Russia's program director at Human Rights Watch, said that the attack
hoped to scare journalists who wanted to cover the region.
“It is supposed to be a signal to
journalists, including international reporters, asking them to think
twice about whether it's really worth working with this organization,
and going to Chechnya,” she said.
Chechen authorities have denied all
involvement, condemning the attack as a “publicity move” designed
to promote the activities of the Committee for the Prevention of
Torture.
Human rights groups have long
criticized the Chechen government for threatening dissidents and
journalists with physical attacks or imprisonment. A report released
by leading NGO Human Rights Watch in August 2016 called journalism
the “most dangerous profession in Chechnya.” “Few people dare
to talk to journalists, except to compliment the Chechen leadership,”
the report said.