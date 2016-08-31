Russia
Kremlin Tolerating 'Tyranny' in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group
Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom
Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors
Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom
Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law
Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts

Kremlin Tolerating 'Tyranny' in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

Aug. 31 2016 — 03:00
— Update: 03:00

Kremlin Tolerating 'Tyranny' in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

Aug. 31 2016 — 03:00
— Update: 03:00

Leading NGO Human Rights Watch has published a damning new report on the extent of the crackdown on dissent in Ramzan Kadyrov's republic of Chechnya.

The report, titled “Like Walking a Minefield — Vicious Crackdown in Russia's Chechen Republic,” claims that government critics in Chechnya are routinely threatened, detained (“including through abductions and enforced disappearances”), and subjected to death threats.

The report also found that authorities threaten or physically abuse the family members of “anyone whose total loyalty to Kadyrov they deem questionable.” In an another case reported by the organization, police officials beat a mother and her 17-year-old daughter “in an effort to force them to persuade the father to retract his critical comments.”

Five of the victims HRW spoke to were later “forced to publicly apologize to the Chechen leadership.”

HRW warns that the extent of the crackdown in Chechnya will never see the light of day “because the climate of fear in the region is overwhelming and local residents have largely been intimidated into silence.”

Journalism, the report found, is the most dangerous profession in Chechnya. Kadyrov's authorities have fostered a climate in which “few people dare to talk to journalists, except to compliment the Chechen leadership.” In March this year, masked men attacked a group of Russian and foreign journalists on their way from Ingushetia to Chechnya. The story made the headlines in Russia and even provoked a reaction from Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who called it “absolutely outrageous.”

The reaction from Moscow is inadequate. The Kremlin, HRW says, is clearly aware of the extent of the crackdown in Chechnya, but “has done little more than issue words of concern.”

Human Rights Watch calls for a more resolute reaction from the West and recommends the Council of Europe to hold a public debate on the situation in the region.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a former warlord, has ruled Chechnya since 2007. He is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, who was assassinated in May 2004. The Kadyrovs came to power following two bloody wars in Chechnya.

In the report, HRW quotes a resident of Chechnya. “When I think back to the war,” the resident says, “we were not as frightened as now.”

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

9 hours ago

Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebrations will go ahead with a reduced program despite the rumored death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday. Earlier reports had claimed the events had been cancelled ...

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator

4 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
4 days ago

Of all today's political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran's nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

1 day ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
1 day, 11 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

1 day ago

5 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia's Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
5 days ago

Putin won't take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

Teeter's TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It's Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema "homework." This Monday through ...
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some ...
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
1 day ago
Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the ...
