Russian Nationalist Detained For Attack on Sturges' Exhibition

A Moscow court on Tuesday handed an ultranationalist eight days behind bars for throwing unidentified liquid on a U.S. photographer’s exhibition in Moscow last week.

Alexander Petrunko, an activist of the SERB ultranationalist group, was detained last year for throwing a bottle filled with urine when the “No Embarrassment" exhibition first opened in September 2016. Jock Sturges' photography was closed two weeks after opening after Russian conservatives accused it of showcasing child pornography.