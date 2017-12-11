ArtDocFest Under Fire Over Ukraine Films

ArtDocFest, a popular Russian festival of documentary films in its tenth year, made news in Moscow this weekend — but not on the culture pages.

Ultranationalist supporters of separatists in eastern Ukraine disrupted the screening of a film about the ongoing war in Donbass and caused the auditorium to be evacuated.

Problems began on Saturday with the premiere of “Bullet’s Flight” by Beata Bubenets.

The documentary about the Ukrainian Aidar battalion was filmed in a single 80-minute sequence. The battalion, accused of war crimes by Amnesty International, was disbanded by the Ukrainian government in March 2015, a year after the film was shot.

A group of activists watched the film and then argued with the filmmaker. They demanded that the festival administrators remove it from the program. Vitaly Mansky, director of the film festival, refused.

“I am utterly convinced that the film doesn’t make heroes out of the characters,” he said. “It opens up a discussion about the tragedy going on in Ukraine. I thought that these were reasonable people who saw that there was nothing to protest against.”

Igor Beketov, an activist of the nationalist group SERB (South-East Radical Bloc), who prefers to be identified as Gosha Tarasevich, told The Moscow Times that a first group had taped the film on a cellphone and then shared with others.

He said that the film “showed hatred for Russia and Russians. It showed people who killed and continued to kill the population of Donbass as fighting for their homeland, but they are murderers.”