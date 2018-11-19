News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 19 2018 - 15:11

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

The Russian military has released footage of its new stealth fighter jets being combat-tested in Syria months after the planes were first spotted there.

With first deliveries expected in 2019, the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 is billed as Russia’s answer to the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter. Israeli media reported in February that its satellites had detected at least two of the jets at Russia’s Khmeimim airbase on the western coast of Syria. On May 9, the Su-57 took center stage at a massive military parade in Moscow celebrating the Soviet Army’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

“Su-57 crews performed more than 10 flights in Syria,” the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

It shared a minute-long clip showing the aircraft taking off, cruising and landing.

“The flights were conducted to demonstrate the advanced aircraft’s declared capabilities in real combat situations,” the Defense Ministry said.

