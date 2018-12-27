Russian Men Still Banned as Martial Law Expires in Ukraine

Russian men of combat age remain banned from entering Ukraine as martial law imposed in 10 regions bordering Russia expired one month after a naval skirmish renewed tensions between the neighboring countries.

On Nov. 25, Russian forces seized three Ukrainian naval ships and 24 sailors in the Kerch Strait separating the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, saying that the Ukrainian ships had breached its border. Ukraine instituted travel restrictions for Russian men between the ages of 16 and 60 on Nov. 30, a policy that had been imposed shortly after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Interior Serhiy Yarovoy announced Wednesday that the border restrictions would be extended, though he did not specify their duration.