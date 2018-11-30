Ukraine Announces Entry Ban on Russian Adult Men

Ukraine has banned Russian adult men aged 16-60 years from entering Ukraine, the head of the Border Service Petro Tsygykal said in a televised meeting on Friday.

"Today, the entry of foreigners is limited — primarily citizens of the Russian Federation — non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male," Tsygykal said.

Ukraine imposed martial law this week, citing fears that Russia was planning a full scale invasion after Russian vessels fired on and captured Ukrainian ships last weekend.

Russia does not plan to ban Ukrainian men from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response, RIA news agency cited Russian lawmaker Frants Klintsevich as saying on Friday.

