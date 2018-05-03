Russian Man Confesses to Toppling Ruble Statue

The man who sent a monument to Russia’s currency crashing down has been caught less than a week after the incident.

The metal and glass sculpture of the currency symbol, a Cyrillic letter “R” with a horizontal score through it, shattered when it fell to the ground in the northern Russian town of Syktyvkar last Friday. The incident came the same month as new U.S. sanctions and the Syrian crisis had plunged the ruble to its lowest levels in two years before recovering some ground.