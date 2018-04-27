News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
April 27 2018 - 13:04

Russian Hoodlums Knock Ruble Off Its Pedestal

ProGorod / pg11.ru

In an incident too metaphorically perfect to make up, a monument to Russia’s currency has been sent tumbling to Earth in the northern Russian town of Syktyvkar.

In 2015 the Central Bank’s branch in the republic of Komi unveiled the metal and glass sculpture of the currency symbol, a Cyrillic letter “R,” which is identical in shape to the Latin letter “P,” with a horizontal score through it.

Read More
Monument to the Ruble Unveiled in Russian Region

The statue “shattered in pieces” when it fell, the local news website pg11.ru reported, citing a witness.

Local police are examining security camera footage, its press service told the Moskva Radio station.

“The statue has been dismantled and taken away,” Syktyvkar Interior Ministry spokeswoman Vera Zheleztsova was quoted as saying.

The incident comes the same month new U.S. sanctions and a spike in the Syrian conflict sent the ruble to its lowest levels since 2016, before recovering some ground.

The ruble is currently trading at 62.66 against the U.S. dollar.

Ruble and Russian Stocks Slide over Fears of New U.S. Sanctions
News
April 16 2018
Ruble and Russian Stocks Slide over Fears of New U.S. Sanctions
Russian Officials Shrug Off Steep Ruble Fall
Business
April 10 2018
Russian Officials Shrug Off Steep Ruble Fall
Ruble Experiences Biggest One-Day Fall Since 2016
News
April 09 2018
Ruble Experiences Biggest One-Day Fall Since 2016

Latest news

U.S. House Report Says Russia's Information War Against West Goes Back Decade
News
April 27 2018
U.S. House Report Says Russia's Information War Against West Goes Back Decade
Russia's FSB Says It Thwarted Islamic State Attack in Moscow Ahead of World Cup
News
April 27 2018
Russia's FSB Says It Thwarted Islamic State Attack in Moscow Ahead of World Cup
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match
News
April 27 2018
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox