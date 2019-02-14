News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 14 2019 - 17:02

Russian Lawmakers Propose Fining Government Officials for Insulting Citizens

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Communist lawmakers in Russia have submitted a bill that would introduce fines for officials who disrespect their voters, Interfax reported on Thursday.

Public officials across Russia have increasingly made national headlines for being caught on record insulting regular citizens. The mayor of a smog-hit mining town landed in hot water on Wednesday for calling his townspeople, who had appealed to President Vladimir Putin over the ecological crisis, “excrement.”

Read More
Russian Lawmakers Move to Criminalize 'Disrespecting' the Government and Fake News

“Today, we have introduced a bill making civil servants’ humiliating and disrespectful attitude toward voters an administrative offense,” State Duma deputy Sergei Kazankov told journalists.

The bill seeks to introduce fines for offending officials of up to 50,000 rubles ($750) for first infractions. A repeat offense or an especially rude remark would result in the civil servants’ suspension for up to three years.

“This bill does not apply to journalists and bloggers” who publish the insulting remarks, Interfax quoted Kazankov as saying.

Its introduction follows a Duma vote last month on a bill seeking to impose fines for insulting Russian institutions and spreading “untruthful socially significant information,” known otherwise as fake news.



Latest news

Bellingcat Names Third Russian GRU Agent Suspected of Skripal Poisoning
News
Feb. 14 2019
Bellingcat Names Third Russian GRU Agent Suspected of Skripal Poisoning
Podcast: The Great Firewall of Russia. Why Polar Bears Pillaged a Siberian Village. Julia Ioffe on Putin and Trump.
News
Feb. 14 2019
Podcast: The Great Firewall of Russia. Why Polar Bears Pillaged a Siberian Village. Julia Ioffe on Putin and Trump.
Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent
News
Feb. 14 2019
Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17

News

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

Sign up for our weekly newsletter