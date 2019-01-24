News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 24 2019 - 13:01

Russian Lawmakers Move to Criminalize 'Disrespecting' the Government and Fake News

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russian lawmakers passed highly contentious legislation Thursday that seeks to enact punishments for disrespecting the Russian government or spreading fake news.

Deputies submitted legislation last month to impose fines for “blatantly disrespecting” Russian institutions or posting “untruthful socially significant information.” Commentators have suggested that the loose wording of the law could lead to mass arrests, joking that there wouldn't be enough space in Russian prisons for the number of violators.

Read More
Russian Lawmakers Pass Law Censoring Internet Defamation

The State Duma passed the legislation in its first of three hearings on Thursday.

If passed and signed by the president, the legislation will establish punishments for spreading information that “exhibits blatant disrespect for the society, government, official government symbols, constitution or governmental bodies of the Russian Federation.”

The law will also fine legal entities up to 1 million rubles ($15,100) for spreading information “disguised as authentic reports,” while websites will be at risk of being blocked by prosecutors without the need for a court decision and individuals will be fined up to 50,000 rubles for violations.

On the eve of the bills’ hearing Thursday, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s government voiced backing for the package.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors and the Communications Ministry have expressed opposition to the legislation in its current wording.

Political analyst Yekaterina Schulmann said this week that the legislation was likely to stall ahead of its second hearing.

“The question is how soon the second reading comes and what version of these drafts will survive,” she told the Ekho Moskvy radio station Monday.



Latest news

Podcast: Does Nastya Rybka Have Proof of Russian Election Meddling? And Putin Says No Deal to Japan.
News
Jan. 24 2019
Podcast: Does Nastya Rybka Have Proof of Russian Election Meddling? And Putin Says No Deal to Japan.
U.S. Offers to Hold Talks on the Question of Arms Control With Russia
News
Jan. 24 2019
U.S. Offers to Hold Talks on the Question of Arms Control With Russia
New Stealth Drone Spotted in Far East Russia — Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
New Stealth Drone Spotted in Far East Russia — Reports

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Meanwhile…

Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter