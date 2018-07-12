Russian Lawmaker Faces Extremism Probe for Criticizing Pension Reform

A deputy in southwestern Russia faces a hate speech investigation for criticizing unpopular government plans to raise the retirement age.

Russian lawmakers are reportedly scheduled to debate the legislation to progressively raise the pension age next Thursday. A whistleblower said members of the ruling United Russia party were told to sign a pledge not to criticize the reform, which the government argues would ease pressure on the budget.

A regional Duma deputy from Saratov said he was approached by police about a complaint related to his criticism of the retirement age hike, the MBKh Media website reported Wednesday.

“They informed me that there is a complaint demanding to investigate extremist content in my statements,” deputy Nikolai Bondarenko told the news outlet, which is owned by opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

In a recent Duma session where members were expected to vote in favor of the pension reform, security officials briefly refused entry to Bondarenko and members of non-ruling parties.