Ruling Party Members Told Not to Criticize Pension Reform

Members of the United Russia ruling party have reportedly been instructed to sign a pledge promising not to criticize a controversial retirement age hike.

The Russian government set in motion plans to raise the retirement age for men and women over the next decade, arguing that the reform would ease pressure on the budget. The June 14 announcement, made during the opening evening of the World Cup, was met with widespread criticism.

“All party members were required to sign a pledge that they won’t criticize the reform until July 28,” an anonymous party member in the southwestern Russian region of Stavropol told the local Newstracker.ru news website Wednesday.