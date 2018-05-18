News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 18 2018 - 10:05

Russian Islamic State Member Sentenced to Death in Iraq, Media Reports

Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

A court in Iraq has reportedly sentenced a Russian citizen to death on charges of Islamic State membership, months after Baghdad declared a military victory over the terrorist group.

Russia has been named the top source of foreign fighters in Iraq and Syria, with more than 3,000 militants from the country fighting in the jihadist ranks as of late 2017. Over a dozen Russian women were imprisoned for life in the past month on charges of illegally crossing the border and having terrorist ties.

Iraq Sentences 2 More Russian Women for Their Ties to Islamic State

Baghdad’s central criminal court sentenced the Russian man, identified only by the name of Hassanov, to death, Lebanon’s Daily Star publication reported Thursday, citing a judicial source.

Hassanov is one of around 100 foreigners and more than 200 Iraqis sentenced to death for Islamic State ties in the past few months, the publication said.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

