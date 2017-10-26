Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Russia Named Top Source of Foreign Fighters in Syria and Iraq
56 minutes ago Twitter Drops Advertising From Kremlin-Funded Sites Sputnik and RT
57 minutes ago Russian Helicopter Crashes Off Norway With 8 Aboard
Russia
Twitter Drops Advertising From Kremlin-Funded Sites Sputnik and RT
Russia
Lost Time: Wild Photos of Russia's Punks
Russia
Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard
Russia
Russia Submits Bid to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Named Top Source of Foreign Fighters in Syria and Iraq

Oct 26, 2017 — 18:35
— Update: 18:35

Russia Named Top Source of Foreign Fighters in Syria and Iraq

Oct 26, 2017 — 18:35
— Update: 18:35
Erik de Castro / Reuters

More Russians are fighting among the ranks of terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria than citizens from any other country, according to a new report published by an international consultancy group this week.

The New York-based Soufan Group’s findings published Tuesday focus on the threat posed by 5,600 jihadis returning to their homelands from conflicts in the Middle East.

The Soufan Group says around 400 out of the more than 3,400 Russian fighters have returned from battlefields in Iraq and Syria. Saudi Arabia and Jordan are the next highest sources of foreign terrorist fighters, followed by Tunisia and France.

President Vladimir Putin estimated this year that at least 4,000 Russians have joined terrorist groups in Syria. An additional 5,000 citizens of former-Soviet republics have joined their ranks, he said, citing Russian intelligence figures.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked for comment on Thursday, cast doubt on the report’s findings, which cited Putin’s estimate.

“We don’t quite understand how much we can trust the given data, what basis they’re prepared on and what sources of information this organization has,” Peskov said.

Related
World
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria
Russia
Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians
World
Islamic State Kills Captive Soldier in Syria, Russian Deputy Claims
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+