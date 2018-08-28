Vladimir Putin, Fully Clothed, Takes Siberian Hiking Trip

Putin took his two-day break over the weekend before a meeting with government officials in the city of Kemerovo.

The 65-year-old is often presented in outdoor scenes, intended to demonstrate his physical health and vigour.

The head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov joined Putin on his hiking trip.

Boating on the Yenisei River, one of the three great rivers of Siberia.

Russia's president decided to take an August nature trip to Siberia's Tuva region for the second year in a row.

The photographs show the 65-year-old Putin in a khaki outfit and hat, carrying binoculars and trekking poles, hiking in forested mountains and enjoying a boat ride on the Yenisei river in the Tuva region of southern Siberia.

Previous outdoor snapshots of Putin on holiday, including images of him fishing and sunbathing shirtless, appear intended to demonstrate his robust physical health and vigour as he wrestles with the affairs of state.

