Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 minutes ago Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'
34 minutes ago Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'
52 minutes ago Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online
World
Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea
World
Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports
Russia
What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?
World
Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 minutes ago Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'
34 minutes ago Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'
52 minutes ago Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

Feb 15, 2017 — 13:55
— Update: 14:29

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

Feb 15, 2017 — 13:55
— Update: 14:29
Imago / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry is set to wade into the raging debate over "fake news" with a new fact-checking service of its own.

According to the ministry, a section of its website will collect and debunk untruthful news stories — but only from the allegedly dishonest Western press. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the service would fight back in the ongoing “information war” waged by the U.S. and European nations.

Zakharova did not to comment on allegations that Russian state news outlets had published several "fake stories," including dishonest reports intended to undermine foreign politicians. 

Instead, she told journalists that the Russian government saw a clear media campaign targeting Kremlin-funded news outlets Sputnik and RT.

“I don't think [the West] even understands that all this is very obvious,” Zakharova said.

Read More: Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

It's not the first time that Russia has proposed launching an "alternative" government agency when faced with critical coverage.

In September 2016, officials suggested founding a Russia-led human rights monitoring group in the former Soviet bloc. The proposed Eurasian Human Rights Group was set to be styled on organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, while being less "politically engaged," the Russian media reported.

The plan followed a damning report by Humans Rights Watch, which claimed that the Russian government had “further intensified harassment and persecution of independent critics."

Related
World
Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms
Russia
U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims
World
Spies in Wigs
World
Facebook Temporarily Suspends ‘RT’ Ahead of Trump's Inauguration, and Moscow Is Pissed

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

19 hours ago

On Feb 13, Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned over his contacts with Russia. His resignation has not only humiliated the Trump team.

3 minutes ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

52 minutes ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

1 hour ago

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

3 hours ago

Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea

3 hours ago

Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports

3 minutes ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

52 minutes ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

3 minutes ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

52 minutes ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

1 day ago

1 day ago

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

3 minutes ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

52 minutes ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

1 day ago
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
1 day ago

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

1 day, 1 hour ago
Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

an hour ago

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

3 hours ago

Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea

3 hours ago

Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports

21 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

21 hours ago

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

21 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

21 hours ago

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

21 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

21 hours ago

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

21 hours ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident

see more

21 hours ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident

1 day ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding ...

21 hours ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident

New issue — 6 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
2 days ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
2 days ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

20 hours ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

21 hours ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector From Deportation

1 day ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

1 day ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 day ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

1 day ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

Wed. Feb. 15

More events
Carmen Opera
Love Is... Cinema
Between Two. Self-Realization Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Raimonda Dance
The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez Cinema

20 hours ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

21 hours ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector From Deportation

1 day ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

1 day ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 day ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

1 day ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

1 hour ago

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

3 hours ago

Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea

3 hours ago

Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

1 day ago
Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding ...

One Stop Shop

1 day ago
Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet ...

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

1 day ago
Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central ...

Most Read

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

Romance in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+