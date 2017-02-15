Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

Russia's Foreign Ministry is set to wade into the raging debate over "fake news" with a new fact-checking service of its own.

According to the ministry, a section of its website will collect and debunk untruthful news stories — but only from the allegedly dishonest Western press. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the service would fight back in the ongoing “information war” waged by the U.S. and European nations.

Zakharova did not to comment on allegations that Russian state news outlets had published several "fake stories," including dishonest reports intended to undermine foreign politicians.



Instead, she told journalists that the Russian government saw a clear media campaign targeting Kremlin-funded news outlets Sputnik and RT.

“I don't think [the West] even understands that all this is very obvious,” Zakharova said.