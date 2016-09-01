Russia to Found Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

Russia
Russia is to found its own human rights monitoring group in the former Soviet bloc, the Izvestia newspaper reported Thursday.

The proposed Eurasian Human Rights Group will be styled on organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said Yana Lantratova, the executive secretary of Russia’s State Human Rights Council. The organization will be tasked with monitoring civic freedoms, as well as creating a presence in areas where human rights violations are taking place, she said.

“What we are striving for is openness and freedom, the power to provide an objective analysis of events and respond in the best way possible," Lantratova said, adding that all human rights groups already working in the region will be invited to take part. 

The new organization also intends to gain official recognition and accreditation from the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent (Former Soviet) States (SNG) and the Eurasian Economic Union, Izvestia reported.

Human rights organizations have themselves become increasingly critical of Russia in recent years.

Writing in its 2016 World Report, Human Rights Watch stated that "the Kremlin’s crackdown on civil society, media, and the Internet took a more sinister turn in 2015 as the government further intensified harassment and persecution of independent critics."

A further report published on Aug. 31 claimed that free speech was under threat in the Russian republic of Chechnya, with "local residents being intimidated into silence.”

