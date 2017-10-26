Russian Foreign Ministry Vows Retaliation After Twitter Blocks RT and Sputnik Ads

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has called Twitter’s decision to drop advertising by two Kremlin-founded media outlets an "aggressive move.”

“This is yet another aggressive move aimed at blocking the activities of Russia Today as a result of part of the American establishment and secret services,” the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Naturally, there will be retaliatory measures.”



Twitter announced on Thursday it would be “off-boarding” advertising from the Kremlin-funded news outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik.

The decision is a response to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.