Russian Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. Over Iran Protests

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has castigated the United States for supporting anti-government protests in Iran, after the U.S. envoy to the UN pledged to support the protesters.
At least 21 people have reportedly died in nationwide demonstrations, the largest wave of unrest to sweep Iran since protests against election fraud in 2009. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said late Tuesday that it plans to call an emergency U.N. session in support of the Iranian protesters.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded on Facebook saying, “no doubt that the U.S. delegation has a lot to tell the world.”
"For example, Nikki Haley can share the American experience of dispersing protests, tell us details of how mass arrests and the crackdown on Occupy Wall Street were made or how Ferguson unrest was quelled,” Zakharova wrote.
A day earlier, Moscow warned that foreign interference in Iran’s affairs would be “inadmissible,” after U.S. President Donald Trump called for "change" in the Islamic republic on Twitter.