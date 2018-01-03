Russian Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. Over Iran Protests

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has castigated the United States for supporting anti-government protests in Iran, after the U.S. envoy to the UN pledged to support the protesters.



At least 21 people have reportedly died in nationwide demonstrations, the largest wave of unrest to sweep Iran since protests against election fraud in 2009. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said late Tuesday that it plans to call an emergency U.N. session in support of the Iranian protesters.