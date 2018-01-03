News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
37 minutes ago Russian Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. Over Iran Protests
58 minutes ago Russia's Oil Friendship With China Makes Crude Costly for Europe
17 hours ago Russia's Defense Ministry Brings Out Puppies to Celebrate Year of the Dog
Business
Russia's Oil Friendship With China Makes Crude Costly for Europe
News
Russian Scientist Predicts 10 Years of Cold for Country's South
News
Putin Says KGB Past Prepared Him for Presidency
News
Russia Warns Against Foreign Meddling in Iran After Trump Tweet
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. Over Iran Protests

Jan 3, 2018 — 09:26
— Update: 09:30

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. Over Iran Protests

Jan 3, 2018 — 09:26
— Update: 09:30

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has castigated the United States for supporting anti-government protests in Iran, after the U.S. envoy to the UN pledged to support the protesters.

At least 21 people have reportedly died in nationwide demonstrations, the largest wave of unrest to sweep Iran since protests against election fraud in 2009. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said late Tuesday that it plans to call an emergency U.N. session in support of the Iranian protesters.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded on Facebook saying, “no doubt that the U.S. delegation has a lot to tell the world.”

"For example, Nikki Haley can share the American experience of dispersing protests, tell us details of how mass arrests and the crackdown on Occupy Wall Street were made or how Ferguson unrest was quelled,” Zakharova wrote.

A day earlier, Moscow warned that foreign interference in Iran’s affairs would be “inadmissible,” after U.S. President Donald Trump called for "change" in the Islamic republic on Twitter.

Related
News
Russia Warns Against Foreign Meddling in Iran After Trump Tweet
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+