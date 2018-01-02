Russia Warns Against Foreign Meddling in Iran After Trump Tweet

Russia's Embassy in the United States has warned against foreign interference in Iran as anti-government protests there have turned deadly.
Up to 13 people have reportedly been killed in nationwide demonstrations in the Islamic republic in the biggest unrest since protests against alleged election rigging in 2009.
In a tweet on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran is "failing at every level" and called for change in the country.
Moscow has so far remained silent on the topic other than issuing a travel warning, as Russia has ground to a standstill during a week of New Year’s celebrations.
But on Tuesday, the Embassy in the United States on Twitter cited Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying "This is Iran's internal affair. External interference destabilizing the situation is inadmissible."
The tweet also said Moscow hoped the protests in Iran won't descend into "bloodshed and violence."