News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's Defense Ministry Brings Out Puppies to Celebrate Year of the Dog
6 hours ago India to Pay $197 Mln for Russian-Made Precision Bombs
8 hours ago Russian Scientist Predicts 10 Years of Cold for Country's South
News
Russian Scientist Predicts 10 Years of Cold for Country's South
News
Putin Says KGB Past Prepared Him for Presidency
News
A Trip Around Russia on New Year's Eve
News
Russia Shrinks Armed Forces to 1.9 Mln People
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Warns Against Foreign Meddling in Iran After Trump Tweet

Jan 2, 2018 — 09:55
— Update: 09:55

Russia Warns Against Foreign Meddling in Iran After Trump Tweet

Jan 2, 2018 — 09:55
— Update: 09:55

Russia's Embassy in the United States has warned against foreign interference in Iran as anti-government protests there have turned deadly.

Up to 13 people have reportedly been killed in nationwide demonstrations in the Islamic republic in the biggest unrest since protests against alleged election rigging in 2009. 

In a tweet on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran is "failing at every level" and called for change in the country. 

Moscow has so far remained silent on the topic other than issuing a travel warning, as Russia has ground to a standstill during a week of New Year’s celebrations. 

But on Tuesday, the Embassy in the United States on Twitter cited Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying "This is Iran's internal affair. External interference destabilizing the situation is inadmissible."

The tweet also said Moscow hoped the protests in Iran won't descend into "bloodshed and violence."

Related
Business
Iran, Russia Envision Huge Oil Deal on Putin's Iran Visit
News
The New Axis: Russia, Turkey and Iran Take Over Syria
News
Russia Delivers S-300 Missiles to Iran
News
Russia Negotiates Sale of Helicopters to Iran
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+