Russian Emigres in Britain Given Police Detail

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was “highly likely” behind the March 4 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. She vowed to take “much more extensive measures” if the Kremlin failed to explain the origin of the highly potent nerve agent by the early hours of Wednesday.

Wealthy Russian emigres in Britain have reportedly been given police protection following the high-profile poisoning of a former Russian spy that London blames on Moscow.

Theresa May Says Russian Nerve Agent Used to Poison Ex-Spy Skripal

“After the Salisbury poisoning, there’s a police car on constant duty under the window of my house,” the Kommersant business daily cited an unnamed Russian emigre as saying Wednesday.

The comments come in the wake of an unexplained death of a Russian associate of late tycoon Boris Berezovsky that London Metropolitan Police said was not linked to the Skripals’ poisoning.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd reportedly vowed Tuesday to look into 14 deaths of Russian nationals in Britain that had not originally been ruled suspicious.

"We don't routinely comment on matters of protection or security,” Metropolitan Police spokesman Asim Bashir told The Moscow Times by email.