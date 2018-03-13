News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 13 2018 - 20:03
By Reuters

Russian Associate of Late Oligarch Berezovsky Found Dead in Britain

Police vehicles and officers guard the home of Nikolai Glushkov while his corpse is removed, in New Malden, Britain

Police vehicles and officers guard the home of Nikolai Glushkov while his corpse is removed, in New Malden, Britain

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

British counter-terrorism police were on Tuesday investigating the unexplained death of a Russian associate of late tycoon Boris Berezovsky but said the death was not thought to be linked to a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.

Nikolai Glushkov, 68, was discovered dead late on Monday at an address in Clarence Avenue in suburban south-west London.

British police, who did not name Glushkov, said that they were investigating the death of a man in his 60s who lived on Clarence Avenue.

Police said the death was not linked to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

"There is no evidence to suggest a link to the incident in Salisbury," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation "because of associations that the man is believed to have had."

Berezovsky was found dead in March 2013 with a scarf tied around his neck in the bathroom of a luxury mansion in Ascot, an affluent English town near the Queen's Windsor Castle, west of London.

The 67-year-old tycoon had been one of Russia's most powerful figures in the years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He was known as the "godfather of the Kremlin" before fleeing to London in 2000 after a row with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Britain granted Berezovsky political asylum three years later on the grounds his life would be in danger if he went back home.

His family feared he might have been murdered by enemies in Russia, but British police and forensic experts concluded Berezovsky had committed suicide.

Glushkov had worked for Russian airline Aeroflot and at Berezovksy's LogoVAZ car company.

Russia Refuses to Respond to U.K. Ultimatum in Skripal Poisoning Case
News
March 13 2018
Russia Refuses to Respond to U.K. Ultimatum in Skripal Poisoning Case
Theresa May Says Russian Nerve Agent Used to Poison Ex-Spy Skripal
News
March 12 2018
Theresa May Says Russian Nerve Agent Used to Poison Ex-Spy Skripal
Britain Poisoned Double Agent Skripal to 'Nourish Russophobia' — Russian State Media
News
March 12 2018
Britain Poisoned Double Agent Skripal to 'Nourish Russophobia' — Russian State Media

Latest news

With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea
News
March 14 2018
With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea
Ahead of World Cup, UK Warns Britons Traveling to Russia
News
March 14 2018
Ahead of World Cup, UK Warns Britons Traveling to Russia
Russia Vows Retaliation for U.K.'s Expulsion of Diplomats Over Poisoning Scandal
News
March 14 2018
Russia Vows Retaliation for U.K.'s Expulsion of Diplomats Over Poisoning Scandal
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox