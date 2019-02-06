News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 06 2019 - 15:02

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Take Down Corruption Investigation Into National Guard

Alexei Navalny / Moskva News Agency

A court in Moscow has ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny to take down his second video investigation in two years.

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation alleged in August that at least $29 million had been stolen from the Russian National Guard’s food supply contracts. The video led the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, to challenge Navalny to a duel – with the Kremlin’s tacit approval – where he vowed to turn the outspoken Kremlin critic into “mincemeat.”

Read More
Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

“The court satisfied the ‘Druzhba Narodov LLC’ meat processing plant’s protection of business reputation claim against Navalny,” Moscow’s arbitration court told Interfax on Tuesday.

Later that day, Navalny tweeted an ironic acronym for a Russian phrase that roughly translates as “we’re so surprised.”

An Anti-Corruption Foundation lawyer said they planned to appeal the court decision.

Last month, a Moscow court rejected National Guard director Viktor Zolotov’s slander lawsuit against Navalny in connection with the same procurement contract investigation.

Previously in 2017, Navalny’s foundation complied with a court order to remove excerpts of a video investigation accusing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and billionaire Alisher Usmanov of corruption.

By Launching a Trade Union, Navalny Addresses the Elephant in the Room
News
Feb. 01 2019
By Launching a Trade Union, Navalny Addresses the Elephant in the Room


Latest news

When Boiling Water Meets Freezing Air: Russia's Latest Instagram Trend, in Photos
Meanwhile…
Feb. 06 2019
When Boiling Water Meets Freezing Air: Russia's Latest Instagram Trend, in Photos
Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)
Meanwhile…
Feb. 06 2019
Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
News
Feb. 06 2019
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter