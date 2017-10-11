Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Pro-Kremlin Movement Once Again Removes Nemtsov Memorial Plaque
2 hours ago St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020
4 hours ago Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund Removes Video After Usmanov Libel Suit
Russia
Pro-Kremlin Movement Once Again Removes Nemtsov Memorial Plaque
Russia
St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020
Russia
Blocked Torrent Site to Disappear From Search Engines in Russia
Russia
Sobchak Alludes to Presidential Ambitions in Glamour Russia Interview
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund Removes Video After Usmanov Libel Suit

Oct 11, 2017 — 10:38
— Update: 11:18

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund Removes Video After Usmanov Libel Suit

Oct 11, 2017 — 10:38
— Update: 11:18
Roman Rubanov / Alexei Navalny Twitter

Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) has complied with a court order and removed a video alleging a corruption scheme among high-ranking officials, following a libel suit from tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

FBK director Roman Rubanov told the independent Dozhd TV station on Tuesday that his organization had fulfilled all the court's orders.

While the contested video has been removed from the FBK website and retractions have been published, Rubanov noted that Navalny maintains his own personal YouTube channel and website, for which the foundation was not responsible.

Rubanov himself was detained Tuesday at his home by bailiffs who claimed he had not carried out the court order. He showed them the retractions on the websites, but received an Oct. 13 court summons, as a criminal case on charges of non-compliance remains open.

Navalny was sued for libel in April by Uzbekistan-born Russian oligarch Usmanov over allegations of bribery. He is currently serving a 20-day jail sentence for organizing unauthorized rallies. He announced his intention to run for president next March despite a criminal conviction that bars him from participating and which he says is politically motivated.

In March, Navalny published a video titled “He's Not Dimon To You,” referencing the nickname of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The exposé, which has garnered nearly 25 million views, includes the claim that Usmanov gave Medvedev a bribe in the guise of a donation to a non-profit group with links to the prime minister. The donation consisted of a land plot with buildings in the village of Znamenskoye.

The video also alleged that Usmanov exercised censorship at the Kommersant news agency, which he owns, and that he made bribes to Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Shuvalov and others.

Usmanov responded to the allegations in a YouTube video rebuttal.

In April, Medvedev also denounced Navalny's research, the RBC business newspaper reported, saying it was “slime” and “nonsense.”

Related
Opinion
Alexei Navalny’s Permanent Revolution
Russia
Navalny Campaign Calls for Nationwide Protests on Putin's Birthday
Russia
Council of Europe Says Navalny Should Be Allowed to Run for President
Russia
Should Medvedev Resign? Almost Half of Russians Questioned in Poll Think So
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+