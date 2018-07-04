Russian Cop Fined for Covering Up Fatal Beating in Custody

A policeman in St. Petersburg was fined nearly $800 for failing to report on his partner’s fatal beating of a suspect while in police custody.

Russia has long faced criticism for its use of brutal force by police, an issue that human rights groups argue is unquantifiable because there is no law explicitly criminalizing torture by police authorities. Almost a quarter of Russians surveyed by the human rights group Public Verdict and Moscow's Metodicheskaya Laboratoriya last year said they witnessed or experienced beatings by police.

On Tuesday, a court in St. Petersburg found Officer Artyom Blyzhkov guilty of abuse of powers and fined him 50,000 rubles ($790), the court system reported on its Telegram channel.