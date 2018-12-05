Russian Central Banker Nabiullina Named in Forbes' List of Most Powerful Women
Elvira Nabiullina (Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency)
Russia’s Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina was named the 49th most powerful woman in the world this year in an annual ranking published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Nabiullina, 55, who has served as the head of the Central Bank since 2013, has garnered praise for her handling of challenges including the free floating of the Russian ruble in 2014 and Russia’s growing political and economic isolation due to international sanctions. In 2017, the British finance journal The Banker named her the European Central Bank Chairman of the year.
Nabiullina, who is the only Russian woman named in the Forbes ranking, first appeared on the list in 2014, in 72nd place.
This year’s Forbes ranking of the 75 most powerful people on the planet, which included both men and women, had President Vladimir Putin at No. 2.