Russian Central Banker Nabiullina Named in Forbes' List of Most Powerful Women

Russia’s Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina was named the 49th most powerful woman in the world this year in an annual ranking published by Forbes on Tuesday.

Nabiullina, 55, who has served as the head of the Central Bank since 2013, has garnered praise for her handling of challenges including the free floating of the Russian ruble in 2014 and Russia’s growing political and economic isolation due to international sanctions. In 2017, the British finance journal The Banker named her the European Central Bank Chairman of the year.