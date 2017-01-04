Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’
6 hours ago Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window
6 hours ago Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year
Business
Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through
Business
Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head
Business
Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
Business
In Name Alone: Russia's Fake Privatization
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’
6 hours ago Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window
6 hours ago Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

Jan 4, 2017 — 17:10
— Update: 17:52

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

Jan 4, 2017 — 17:10
— Update: 17:52
AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

The British finance journal The Banker has named Russian Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina as the European Central Bank Chairman of the year.

The journal highlighted Nabiullina's success in controlling Russia's inflation rate. 

"The efforts of the Central Bank head has led to the fact that the rate of inflation by the end of 2016 fell below 6 percent from 12.9 percent in 2015," the journal noted.

According to the International Monetary Fund, inflation in post-Soviet Russia has never fallen below 6.1 percent. 

Nabiullina told the journal that 2016 was a "turning point" in terms of inflation expectations. 

"At the beginning of 2016, the inflation expectations of market participants were higher than our own inflation targets (4 percent by the end of 2017)," she said. "Now they are approaching our target and are at 4.5-4.7 percent."

Nabiullina's career as head of Russia's Central Bank began in 2013. Since then, she has had to deal with a number of challenges, including the free floating of the Russian ruble in 2014 and the subsequent collapse of the currency which occurred in December of that year. 

In June 2014, Forbes magazine named her 72nd out of its "100 Most Powerful Women in the World." 

Related
Business
Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head
Business
Russian Central Bank Predicts Uneven Economic Recovery
Business
Russian Central Bank Chief Aims for 4% Inflation Rate
Business
Russian Central Bank Says Period of Stagnation Is Over

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

4 hours ago

Moscow is pushing back against harsh criticism by C.I.A. Director John Brennan, who told PBS in an interview this Tuesday that Russia has pursued a “scorched-earth policy” in Syria.

6 hours ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

6 hours ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

7 hours ago

Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through

9 hours ago

Siberian Artist Marks New Year With Giant Manure Rooster

11 hours ago

Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

11 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

6 hours ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

6 hours ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

7 hours ago

Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through

6 hours ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

6 hours ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

7 hours ago

Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through

2 days ago

2 days ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that nobody noticed. Another Russian election everyone noticed. 2016 was ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that nobody noticed. Another Russian election everyone noticed. 2016 was ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that nobody noticed. Another Russian election everyone noticed. 2016 was ...

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

6 hours ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

6 hours ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

7 hours ago

Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through

1 day ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 day ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 13 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

2 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

2 days ago

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

2 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

2 days ago

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

2 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

2 days ago

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

1 day, 2 hours ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio “Diafilm” released a filmstrip titled “In the Year 2017,” by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

9 hours ago

Siberian Artist Marks New Year With Giant Manure Rooster

11 hours ago

Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

11 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

5 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

see more

5 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack ...

5 days ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

5 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

New issue — 13 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
5 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
5 days ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

13 hours ago

Trump Mocks U.S. Intelligence Community Over Russian Hacking Allegations

1 day ago

Le Pen Says Crimean Annexation Legal (While Also Looking for Russian Cash)

1 day ago

Sudden Drop in Moscow Temperatures Will See Mercury Break Minus 30 — Meteorologists

1 day ago

UPDATE: Turkey Establishes Identity of Nightclub Shooter, Stays Mum on Details

1 day ago

Russia's Arrested Economy Minister Duped Over Rosneft 'Bribe,' Say Lawyers

1 day ago

Chechen Strongman Kadyrov — and his Doctors — Pass Medical Exam with Flying Colors

Wed. Jan. 04

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

13 hours ago

Trump Mocks U.S. Intelligence Community Over Russian Hacking Allegations

1 day ago

Le Pen Says Crimean Annexation Legal (While Also Looking for Russian Cash)

1 day ago

Sudden Drop in Moscow Temperatures Will See Mercury Break Minus 30 — Meteorologists

1 day ago

UPDATE: Turkey Establishes Identity of Nightclub Shooter, Stays Mum on Details

1 day ago

Russia's Arrested Economy Minister Duped Over Rosneft 'Bribe,' Say Lawyers

1 day ago

Chechen Strongman Kadyrov — and his Doctors — Pass Medical Exam with Flying Colors

9 hours ago

Siberian Artist Marks New Year With Giant Manure Rooster

11 hours ago

Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

11 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

5 days ago
Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

5 days ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for ...

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

5 days ago
Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.
From our partners

Exhibition

Albert Marquet

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Jan. 08

Retrospective of works by this renowned French painter (1875–1947), often associated with the Fauvist movement. Read more

Read more

5 days ago

5 days ago

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those ...

6 days ago

6 days ago

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin ...

Most Read

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+