News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 22 2018 - 11:02

Russian Attitudes to Soviet Secret Police Are Improving — Poll

The All-Russian Extraordinary Commission (Cheka)

The All-Russian Extraordinary Commission (Cheka)

Wikicommons

The number of Russians who associate Soviet-era secret police with oppression has fallen by half, according to a new poll published by the Levada Center.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labelled the independent Levada Center a “foreign agent” in 2016 after an inspection of the pollster’s documents determined that it was receiving foreign funding and engaging in "political activity." As a result of the ruling, Levada announced it would be withdrawing from election-related polling ahead of the March 2018 presidential elections.

Read More
Independent Russian Pollster Self-Censors Ahead of Elections

Only 12 percent of Russians said they associated the Cheka Soviet-era secret police force with political terror and the persecution of dissidents, according to the new Levada poll published on Thursday.

Levada said the number had decreased by almost two-fold since 1997 when 23 percent of Russians held the same views.

Meanwhile, the number of Russians who associate the KGB secret police with “defending national interests and state secrets” has nearly doubled, from 22 percent in 2000 to 41 percent this year.

Sociologist Denis Volkov told the RBC business portal that Russians’ attitudes toward the Soviet secret police may have improved due to the "increasing legitimacy of state and law-enforcement agencies" following the 2014 referendum in Crimea and the war in Syria.

He also attributed the change to the absence of criticism of intelligence agencies in state TV programming and the positive portrayals of secret agents in movies and television shows.

The Levada Center poll was conducted among 1,600 people in 48 Russian regions on Jan. 19-23.

Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
News
Jan. 26 2018
Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
News
Jan. 23 2018
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
Russia’s Brain Drain on the Rise Over Economic Woes — Report
News
Jan. 24 2018
Russia’s Brain Drain on the Rise Over Economic Woes — Report

Latest news

Russia Ranks 135th in Transparency International's World Corruption Index
News
Feb. 22 2018
Russia Ranks 135th in Transparency International's World Corruption Index
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
News
Feb. 22 2018
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
Russian Curlers Stripped of Olympic Bronze for Doping at 2018 Winter Games
News
Feb. 22 2018
Russian Curlers Stripped of Olympic Bronze for Doping at 2018 Winter Games

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox