Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 minutes ago Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
1 hour ago Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
1 hour ago Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram
Russia
Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
Russia
Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram
Russia
Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
Opinion
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

Sep. 05 2016 — 19:35
— Update: 19:37

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

Sep. 05 2016 — 19:35
— Update: 19:37

Russia's Justice Ministry has declared the independent pollster the Levada Center to be a “foreign agent,” saying the decision to blacklist the center followed an unscheduled inspection of Levada's documents.

In July 2016, the Pro-Kremlin “Anti-Maidan” movement appealed to officials, demanding that the Justice Ministry investigate whether the Levada Center should be designated as a “foreign agent.” The group accused Levada of receiving more than $120,000 from the U.S. government since 2012.

The Anti-Maidan movement also claimed that the University of Wisconsin–Madison “acted as an intermediary between the Pentagon and the Levada Center.” Lev Gudkov, the center's director, has stated that the U.S. Defense Department played no role in Levada's work with the American university.

Russia’s 2012 law on foreign agents requires NGOs that receive funding from abroad and engage in loosely defined political activity to register as “foreign agents,” incurring additional police scrutiny and checks.

A number of NGOs have shut down, unwilling to work under such conditions. Others have given up foreign funding and suffered bankruptcy. There are currently more than 80 NGOs listed as foreign agents in Russia. Levada has already been threatened with being forced to register as a foreign agent. In 2013, following an investigation and facing pressure from authorities, the pollster says it suspended all foreign funding.

The Levada Center is one of Russia's three largest national polling agencies. Following the Justice Ministry's decision today, the center is now forbidden from participating in anything that might be construed as campaign activity. Russia will hold parliamentary elections in less than two weeks, on Sept. 18.

Related
Russia
Pro-Kremlin Group Want Levada Pollster Investigated as 'Foreign Agent'
Russia
Number of Russians Viewing U.S. as Threat Hits 10-Year Low – Poll
Russia
Large Parties Expected to Dominate Duma Election – Report
Russia
Quarter of Russians Have Considered Emigration — Poll
Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed fears of a Russian threat to the Baltic states as “complete nonsense.” Speaking in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency, Putin claimed that “all straight-thinking people in politics ...

1 hour ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

1 hour ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

4 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

7 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

9 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

1 hour ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

4 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

1 hour ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

1 hour ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

4 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
8 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

7 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

9 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

2 days, 21 hours ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

7 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

7 hours ago

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would ...

7 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

7 hours ago

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would take part in the ...

9 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s new Zenit Arena, the flagship site for Russia’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Some ...

see more

9 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published ...

9 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. ...

9 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include ...

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

3 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
The red, black, and blue tricolor of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region flutters defiantly in the ...

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

3 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
The red, black, and blue tricolor of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region flutters defiantly in the ...

7 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in ...

9 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
Russia and the United States have failed to strike a deal over a cease-fire in Syria, the Reuters ...
2 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
2 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

3 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

3 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

3 days ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

3 days ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

3 days ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

3 days ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
3 days ago
Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft ...
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
3 days ago
Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes ...
Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
9 hours ago
It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities ...

Most Read

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+