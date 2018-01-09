Russian Ambassador Denies Election Meddling in Mexico

In an interview published Sunday, U.S. National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster accused Russia of launching a “sophisticated effort” to sow divisions ahead of Mexico’s presidential election next July. The U.S. intelligence community has previously accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Russia’s ambassador to Mexico has denied allegations that his country is attempting to interfere in the Mexican presidential elections as “foolish."

“This is foolish, someone needs to keep this subject afloat, that’s why they’re trying to promote it,” Russia’s Ambassador to Mexico Eduard Malayan told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

In an interview published early Tuesday, Malayan maintained that Moscow “has absolutely no intentions or even a reason” to meddle in Mexican affairs.

His comments came a day after Russia’s Foreign Ministry denounced CIA chief Mike Pompeo for “lying” that the Kremlin had been trying to interfere in the U.S. elections for decades.

“They’d better think about their own actions in this country [Mexico]," Malayan advised the U.S.