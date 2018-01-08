News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
5 hours ago Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars
6 hours ago Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
News
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
News
Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars
News
Midnight Mass on Russia's Orthodox Christmas Eve
News
Russian Film Strikes Out at the Golden Globes
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling

Jan 8, 2018 — 16:08
— Update: 16:08

Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling

Jan 8, 2018 — 16:08
— Update: 16:08
Mike Pompeo / Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the CIA chief of lying about Russian attempts to undermine U.S. elections. 

In an interview with CBS News published Sunday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that the Kremlin has been trying to interfere in U.S. elections “for decades." U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of meddling in the November 2016 presidential elections in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump.

Read more: Russia Accuses U.S. of Election Meddling Over Navalny

In response to Pompeo’s comments, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow’s partners were "full of lies” in a Facebook post published on Monday. 

“The best proof that these are pure lies is that, in all of these ‘decades,’ American intelligence agencies and officials have never claimed anything of the sort,” she wrote. 

Zakharova further argued that the U.S. did not start “wailing about the Kremlin’s hand [...] until the American electoral system produced the result that was President Trump.”

Related
Opinion
Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem Might Open the Door for Russia (Op-ed)
News
Kremlin Views Trump's Tweets as Official Statements, Says Putin's Spokesman
Opinion
There’s a Glimmer of Hope in U.S.-Russia Relations (Op-ed)
News
Trump, Putin Speak After Russian Leader Praises U.S. Economy
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+