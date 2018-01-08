Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling

In an interview with CBS News published Sunday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that the Kremlin has been trying to interfere in U.S. elections “for decades." U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of meddling in the November 2016 presidential elections in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the CIA chief of lying about Russian attempts to undermine U.S. elections.

In response to Pompeo’s comments, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow’s partners were "full of lies” in a Facebook post published on Monday.

“The best proof that these are pure lies is that, in all of these ‘decades,’ American intelligence agencies and officials have never claimed anything of the sort,” she wrote.

Zakharova further argued that the U.S. did not start “wailing about the Kremlin’s hand [...] until the American electoral system produced the result that was President Trump.”