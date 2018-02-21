News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 21 2018 - 15:02

Russian Activists' Personal Data Leaked in Online 'Hit List' Prior to Assaults, Deputy Warns

Boris Vishnevsky

Boris Vishnevsky

Vkontakte

A target list featuring the personal data of dozens of activists has reportedly been circulating Russian social media, an opposition politician in St. Petersburg has warned. 

On Monday, an opposition activist who featured on the list was hospitalized after being assaulted by unknown men outside of his home. The attack was the latest in what appears to be an intimidation campaign against activists in Russia's second largest city ahead of March’s presidential elections.

Read More
Open Russia Activist Beaten Outside Home in St. Petersburg

A social network page calling itself the “Gallery of Unique People” has been posting the photographs and home addresses of prominent activists since last fall, local opposition deputy Boris Vishnevsky wrote in an article for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper on Wednesday. 

The politician said that at least four activists on the list had been physically assaulted in recent weeks. 

“All of them have been the victims of criminal attacks that led to serious bodily harm,”  Vishnevsky wrote.

 He said that the disclosure of personal data constituted a “gross violation” of privacy rights and asked the Investigative Committee to open a criminal case.

“Unfortunately, I’m not certain these measures will be taken, judging from previous practice,” Vishnevsky said, citing similar attacks on activists following personal data leaks in 2016. 

Vishnevsky noted that the websites that leaked activists’ information preceding the last wave of attacks had been traced back to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman charged last week with conspiring to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. 

“I don’t presume to say that Prigozhin is also involved with this site,” Vishnevsky said.

“But it’s obvious that all sites containing blacklists are performing the very same dirty function,” he added.

Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 23 2018
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Russia's Communist Candidate Criticizes Lack of Access to State TV
News
Jan. 26 2018
Russia's Communist Candidate Criticizes Lack of Access to State TV
Russian Military Tests Soldiers’ Willingness to Quash Opposition Protests
News
Feb. 06 2018
Russian Military Tests Soldiers’ Willingness to Quash Opposition Protests

Latest news

U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador
News
Feb. 21 2018
U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador
Jailed Theater Director Serebrennikov Was Released From House Arrest to Attend Mother’s Cremation
News
Feb. 21 2018
Jailed Theater Director Serebrennikov Was Released From House Arrest to Attend Mother’s Cremation
Russian Courts Acquit 0.3% of People at Trials in 2017
News
Feb. 21 2018
Russian Courts Acquit 0.3% of People at Trials in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox