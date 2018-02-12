News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 12 2018 - 16:02

Russian Opposition Party Warns of Political Repression and Torture Ahead of Elections

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Russian opposition party, whose candidate is challenging Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections next month, has warned of a spike in political repressions and torture in St. Petersburg, the country’s second-largest city.

In an online statement issued Monday, the Yabloko party warned of a string of attacks on political and civic activists in St. Petersburg in the past month, including the late January death of prominent local activist Konstantin Sinitsyn. Other incidents mentioned include the beating of human rights activist Dinar Idrisov and the kidnapping and reported torture of antifascist activists Viktor Filinkov, Igor Shishkin and Ilya Kapustin.

‘Yabloko views what is happening as political repression designed to suppress political and civic activity,‘ the party wrote.

’This is an attempt to intimidate opposition activists before the Russian presidential elections," it said, adding that the allegations of torture should be investigated and its culprits brought to justice.

The statement was signed by Yabloko leader Emilia Slabunova and St. Petersburg deputy Boris Vishnevsky.

Yabloko is a liberal opposition party founded in 1993, whose candidate, Grigoriy Yavlinsky, is set to run against President Vladimir Putin in the March 18 elections.

Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 17 2018
Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 23 2018
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Russia's Communist Candidate Criticizes Lack of Access to State TV
News
Jan. 26 2018
Russia's Communist Candidate Criticizes Lack of Access to State TV

Latest news

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube
News
Feb. 12 2018
Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube
One Day After Deadly Moscow Plane Crash, Russian Helicopter Crash Kills 2
News
Feb. 12 2018
One Day After Deadly Moscow Plane Crash, Russian Helicopter Crash Kills 2
Moscow Crime Rate Hits Decade Low, Prosecutors Say
News
Feb. 12 2018
Moscow Crime Rate Hits Decade Low, Prosecutors Say

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Meanwhile…

Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes

Moscow in your inbox