Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow
1 hour ago Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017
13 hours ago Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Russia
Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017
Russia
6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa
Russia
Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Russia
Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow
1 hour ago Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017
13 hours ago Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

March 10, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 12:07

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

March 10, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 12:07
Ildar Dadin Ildar Dadin / Facebook

Russian activist Ildar Dadin has been detained at a demonstration in Moscow just weeks after being released from prison on charges of illegal protesting.

Dadin was detained Friday morning during a one-man picket outside of the Federal Penitentiary Service headquarters in central Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.

He had been protesting alongside fellow activist Lev Ponomarev for the dismissal of Alexander Terekh, the head of sentence enforcement for the prison service in Russia's northern Karelian Republic.

Ponomarev is continuing to protest at the scene, Interfax reported.

Police officers approached Dadin during the protest and asked to see his documents.

One-man protests are permitted in Russia without official approval, although police officers are still permitted to inspect the individual's papers. Dadin was detained by officers when he refused to show his documents to officers on the scene. 

Read The Moscow Times' Interview With Ildar Dadin: 'Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten'

Dadin was the first Russian jailed under controversial anti-protest laws in 2014. The legislation targets demonstrators who repeatedly commit offenses such as protesting without a licence from the Russian government.

The activist was initially imprisoned in Karelia, where he accused prison guards of torturing him and fellow detainees.

The Federal Penitentiary Service claimed that a internal investigation found no proof of Dadin's claims, but transferred the prisoner to a facility to Russia's eastern Altai region.

The activist was released in Feb. 22, 2017, when Russia's Supreme Court decided that charges against him should be dropped. Judges ruled on Wednesday that while the law was legal under the Russian constitution, it should only be used against protesters who "posed a threat" to Russian society. 

They confirmed that Dadin — who was jailed for 2.5 years under the law — had been a "peaceful" protester.

Related
Russia
Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017
Russia
6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa
Russia
Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa

2 hours ago

Russia is introducing a new e-visa scheme for tourists visiting the country's Far East. Here's how to make the most of it.

1 hour ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

13 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

16 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

17 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

18 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

19 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

1 hour ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

13 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

16 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

1 hour ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

13 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

16 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

Theater

As You Like It

Fri. Mar. 10 Fri. Mar. 10

Dmitry Krymov’s staging based on the play-within-the-play in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

13 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

16 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

19 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
19 hours ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador to Russia, if confirmed, will be welcomed by Moscow.

Print edition — yesterday

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Women of Russia

1 day, 19 hours ago
Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

17 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

18 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

19 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

16 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

16 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

16 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

16 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

16 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

16 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

17 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

see more

17 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was ...

1 day ago

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you want from Putin’s leaving, but ...

17 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

New issue — yesterday

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
2 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
2 days ago

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion ...

21 hours ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

1 day ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

1 day ago

Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

1 day ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

1 day ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

1 day ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

Fri. Mar. 10

More events
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Without a Dowry Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
La Clemenza di Tito Opera
Rocco Cinema
Igor Mukhin. Alternative Culture Exhibition

21 hours ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

1 day ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

1 day ago

Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

1 day ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

1 day ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

1 day ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

17 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

18 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

19 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

1 day ago
The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you want from Putin’s leaving, but ...

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

1 day ago
An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet ...

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

1 day ago
The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Concert

Purcell: Ode to St. Cecilia

Fri. Mar. 10 Fri. Mar. 10

Yurlov Capella and the Novaya Rossiya Symphony Orchestra. Also in program are works for choir and organ by Handel, Buxtehude, Franck, Faure and Britten. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing ...

Most Read

6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa

Sweet Home Moscow

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+