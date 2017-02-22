Russia
Russia's Supreme Court Releases Jailed Activist Ildar Dadin

Feb 22, 2017 — 12:31
— Update: 13:38

Russia's Supreme Court Releases Jailed Activist Ildar Dadin

Feb 22, 2017 — 12:31
— Update: 13:38
Ildar Dadin Vasily Petrov / Facebook

Russia's Supreme Court has released jailed opposition activist Ildar Dadin.

Dadin was the first Russian to be convicted under controversial new anti-protest laws in November 2015. The legislation prosecutes demonstrators who "repeatedly" hold unsanctioned protests, effectively outlawing public dissent which has not been pre-approved by the Russian government. 

Judges ruled on Wednesday that while the law was legal under the Russian constitution, it should only be used against protesters who "posed a threat" to Russian society. 

They confirmed that Dadin — who was jailed for 2.5 years under the law — had been a "peaceful" protester.

Read More: Crime, Punishment and More Punishment in Russia's Prisons

Dadin has not confirmed whether he will seek compensation for the time he has already spent behind bars. 

In an interview with Russia's Dozhd television channel, Dadin's wife, Anastasia Zotova, said that she hoped the couple would leave Russia. "I'm scared that they will free him and arrest him again the next day," she said. "I don't want any more [of this.]"

The activist has also accused Russian prison guards of torturing him during his sentence at a prison camp in northern Russia.

In a letter addressed to his wife, Dadin alleged he was hung by his handcuffed wrists, threatened with rape and death, and beaten by a dozen guards at once.

The allegations sparked an investigations by Presidential Council on Human Rights and the Federal Penitentiary Service. The prison service said it found no evidence that Dadin had been beaten, but transferred the activist to a remote institution in Russia's Far East. 

Russia
Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines
Russia
Trump's New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia's
Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.

3 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin is enjoying his highest approval ratings in the United States since 2013.

1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

1 day, 15 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

18 hours ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

18 hours ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

18 hours ago

The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudryavtsev in Legal Troubles

17 hours ago

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

17 hours ago

This year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

17 hours ago

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

17 hours ago

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

17 hours ago

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

17 hours ago

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

18 hours ago

Trump's New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia's

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn't particularly happy with what it does know

18 hours ago

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know

22 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

18 hours ago

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know

New issue — 6 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

Wed. Feb. 22

More events
The Price Theater
Lion Cinema
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

22 hours ago
Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

22 hours ago
A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a ...

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

22 hours ago
Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others.

Read more

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Meat Market

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been ...

