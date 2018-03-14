Russian Activist Flees to Finland After Accusing FSB of Torture

A Russian antifascist activist has fled to Finland after accusing the Federal Security Service (FSB) of torturing him, his lawyer said.

Ilya Kapustin was one of several St. Petersburg-based activists who have been kidnapped or tortured by security forces this year, Russia’s liberal opposition Yabloko said last month. Late in January, Kapustin recounted being electrocuted for nearly three hours by FSB officers as part of an interrogation into a terrorism investigation, the Media Zona news portal reported.