News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 26 2018 - 10:12

Russia Widens Sanctions Against Ukraine

Andriy Baranskyy / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Russia has expanded its list of sanctions against Ukraine to 245 figures and companies whose assets will be frozen in Russia.

Russian-Ukrainian ties have deteriorated since Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and its support of breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. A subject of Western and Ukrainian punitive measures itself, Russia levied sweeping sanctions on 322 Ukrainian nationals 68 businesses in November.

Tuesday’s widened list includes seven organizations, including two defense enterprises, a major power-generating company, three freight and logistics firms, as well as a state import-export bank and an insurance company.

Read More
Russia Imposes Sweeping Sanctions Against Ukrainian Elite

The measures take immediate effect but can be canceled if Ukraine revokes its sanctions against Russian nationals and companies, according to President Vladimir Putin’s decree issued in October.

Ukrainian lawmakers who were added to Russia’s sanctions list, however, took the news in stride.

“I’m relieved, I can now look my friends in the eyes,” Oleksandr Chernenko, a member of President Petro Poroshenko’s party, wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this summer, Putin extended an embargo on the import of certain food products from Ukraine until the end of 2019. Ukraine extended sanctions last June against Russian companies and individuals, including lawmakers and top officials, on the back of new sanctions imposed by the U.S. government against Moscow.

Russia’s expanded Ukrainian sanctions come at a time of heightened tensions between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow's seizure on Nov. 25 of three Ukrainian vessels and their crews.



Latest news

Russia, Belarus Decry Loss of ‘Brotherly Trust’ Ahead of Summit
News
Dec. 25 2018
Russia, Belarus Decry Loss of ‘Brotherly Trust’ Ahead of Summit
Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency
News
Dec. 25 2018
Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency
Seasons’ Greetings From Duma Deputy Poklonskaya, on a Horse
Meanwhile…
Dec. 25 2018
Seasons’ Greetings From Duma Deputy Poklonskaya, on a Horse

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

News

Putin's End-of-Year Presser in Quotes

News

Nostalgia for the Soviet Union Hits 14-Year High in Russia, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter