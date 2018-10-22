News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 22 2018 - 17:10

Putin Calls for New Sanctions Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin / Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree for new economic sanctions against Ukraine, tasking the government with drawing up a list of firms and individuals to be targeted.

Russian-Ukrainian ties have deteriorated since Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine extended sanctions last June against Russian companies and individuals, including lawmakers and top officials, on the back of new sanctions imposed by the U.S. government against Moscow.

Read More
Ukraine Extends Russian Sanctions List

Putin’s decree posted on the Kremlin's website on Monday says that the decision was made "in response to Ukraine’s unfriendly actions, related to the introduction of restrictive measures against citizens and legal entities of the Russian Federation," as well as to “protect national interests."

The decree states that the measures can be canceled if Ukraine revokes its sanctions against Russian nationals and companies. 

Earlier this summer, Putin extended an embargo on the import of certain food products from Ukraine until the end of 2019. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Ukraine Minister Says Skripal Suspect Helped Ex-Leader Yanukovich Flee in 2014
News
Oct. 03 2018
Ukraine Minister Says Skripal Suspect Helped Ex-Leader Yanukovich Flee in 2014
Russia Government Works to Curb Dollar Use Amid Sanctions Fears
News
Oct. 03 2018
Russia Government Works to Curb Dollar Use Amid Sanctions Fears
More Ukrainians Hold Positive Views of Russia Than Negative, Poll Says
News
Oct. 10 2018
More Ukrainians Hold Positive Views of Russia Than Negative, Poll Says

Latest news

Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Over Ukraine
News
Oct. 22 2018
Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Over Ukraine
Russian Police Raid Floating Marijuana Plantation, Confiscate 230 Plants
News
Oct. 22 2018
Russian Police Raid Floating Marijuana Plantation, Confiscate 230 Plants
Russia Will Respond in Kind if U.S. Develops Intermediate Missiles, Kremlin Says
News
Oct. 22 2018
Russia Will Respond in Kind if U.S. Develops Intermediate Missiles, Kremlin Says

Most read

News

'Aggressors Will Be Annihilated, We Will Go to Heaven as Martyrs,' Putin Says

Meanwhile…

Steven Seagal Whipped in Russian Cossack Initiation Ceremony

News

Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia

News

In Ingushetia, Russia’s Smallest Region, Protests Are Reaching a Boiling Point

News

At Least 18 Killed in Shooting at Crimean College

Sign up for our weekly newsletter