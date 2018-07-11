News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 11 2018 - 15:07

Russia Wants to Recruit Volunteer Internet Censors

Vladimir Kolokoltsev (Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS)

Russia’s police chief seeks to recruit volunteers for a new project: as censors to weed out banned information from the internet.

Internet providers in Russia are legally required to restrict access to banned content. Most recently, legislation went into force requiring Russian telecom companies to store users’ communications under controversial anti-terrorism laws.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told a forum of volunteers assisting with missing persons search and rescue that his staffers “always need the public’s help” in drug prevention and battling juvenile delinquency.

“We could also partner in monitoring the internet networks to search for banned information,” he said to the RBC business portal on Tuesday. 

Read More
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says

The Agora international human rights group estimated that Russian authorities blocked an average of almost 250 web pages a day in 2017. RosKomSvoboda, a nonprofit that monitors internet censorship, said there were over 100,000 blacklisted websites in Russia as of Wednesday.

Authorities have also increasingly handed out jail sentences on charges of extremism to ordinary Russians for social media activity ranging from sharing images to posting comments critical of the country’s leadership.

The Russian Supreme Court has for the past two years opposed the surge in extremism convictions, most of which are handed down on web and social media users.

The same court, however, ruled last month that the authorities can confiscate phones even without a criminal prosecution.

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
News
June 22 2018
Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking

Latest news

Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup
News
July 12 2018
Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
News
July 12 2018
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports
News
July 12 2018
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

News

Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet

City

A Guide to St. Petersburg’s Most Beautiful Religious Buildings

Sign up for our weekly newsletter