Russia Wants to Recruit Volunteer Internet Censors

Russia’s police chief seeks to recruit volunteers for a new project: as censors to weed out banned information from the internet.

Internet providers in Russia are legally required to restrict access to banned content. Most recently, legislation went into force requiring Russian telecom companies to store users’ communications under controversial anti-terrorism laws.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told a forum of volunteers assisting with missing persons search and rescue that his staffers “always need the public’s help” in drug prevention and battling juvenile delinquency.

“We could also partner in monitoring the internet networks to search for banned information,” he said to the RBC business portal on Tuesday.