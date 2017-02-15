Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

A new law passed by Russia's Federation Council will set fines for internet providers who fail to block banned internet content.

According to the law, companies that do not restrict access to websites blacklisted by Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor will be required to pay up to a 100,000-ruble ($1,738) fine. Public officials who fail to implement Roskomnadzor rulings will face a penalty of up to 5,000 rubles ($86). And private entrepreneurs will face a fine of up to 30,000 rubles ($519).



Internet providers are already legally required to restrict access to banned content. However, previously no punishments were set out in law for those who fail to comply.



More than 60,000 websites are currently blocked within Russia. Recent Roskomnadzor rulings have included controversial bans on adult video sites Brazzers and PornHub.