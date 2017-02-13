Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

The Russian government could be forced to rethink its travel ban on people with HIV just two weeks after ruling that the restrictions would stay in place.

Russia's Health Ministry had proposed scrapping the ban in new legislation at the end of January. The plans were dropped after opposition from the Internal Affairs Ministry, which claimed that the change could “compromise national security” by threatening “the health of the Russian people.”

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets is now pressing for the issue to be reexamined in meetings with the Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Kommersant newspaper reported Monday.