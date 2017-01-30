Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

People living with HIV will continue to face strict restrictions on their ability to travel to Russia.

Russia's Health Ministry had proposed scrapping the ban in a bid to combat discrimination against those with the disease.

Foreigners who have tested HIV positive are currently unable to receive long term visas or live in Russia. It does not affect those traveling on a tourist visa.

Plans to scrap the ban were dropped after opposition from the Internal Affairs Ministry, which claimed that the change could “compromise national security” by threatening “the health of the Russian people,” the RBC news outlet reported Monday.

The Health Ministry still hopes to drop legislation which prohibits people with HIV from adopting or serving in the army.

