Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact
1 hour ago Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent
3 hours ago Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban
Russia
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
Russia
Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent
Moscow
How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia
Russia
A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact
1 hour ago Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent
3 hours ago Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

Jan 30, 2017 — 12:27
— Update: 13:29

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

Jan 30, 2017 — 12:27
— Update: 13:29
Pixabay

People living with HIV will continue to face strict restrictions on their ability to travel to Russia.

Russia's Health Ministry had proposed scrapping the ban in a bid to combat discrimination against those with the disease.

Foreigners who have tested HIV positive are currently unable to receive long term visas or live in Russia. It does not affect those traveling on a tourist visa.

Plans to scrap the ban were dropped after opposition from the Internal Affairs Ministry, which claimed that the change could “compromise national security” by threatening “the health of the Russian people,” the RBC news outlet reported Monday.

The Health Ministry still hopes to drop legislation which prohibits people with HIV from adopting or serving in the army.

Read More: Russian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional $1.2 Bln on Fighting HIV Epidemic

Foreigners with HIV only won the right to live in the country with a Russian partner, child, or parent in March 2015.

Russia's Constitutional Court ruled on the case after two Ukrainian citizens and a Moldovan found themselves stripped of their residency and deported after being testing HIV positive — despite being married to Russian nationals.

In October 2016, a entry ban against foreigners who had fully recovered from infectious diseases such as tuberculosis was also declared as unconstitutional.

Read More: Russia Wishes Away Its HIV Epidemic
Related
Russia
Two-Thirds of Russians Support Migration Clampdown
Russia
Russian Incidence of Tuberculosis Falls by 30% Over 10 Years

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

3 hours ago

Russian airlines are not stopping foreign nationals affected by a U.S. travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights bound for the United States, pending advice from the country's aviation authorities.

1 hour ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

2 days ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

2 days ago

Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016

2 days ago

Pilot Stops Flight to Allow Deported Refugees to Remain in Russia

2 days ago

Second FSB Agent Arrested for Treason Revealed as Notorious Hacker

1 hour ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

2 days ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

1 hour ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

2 days ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

2 days ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Moderation, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

I think it’s fair to say that умеренность doesn’t come easy to Russians, who tend to value big and generous emotions, personalities, appetites, and heck — even novels (Leo Tolstoy, I’m looking at you).

Print edition — 4 days ago

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

3 days, 20 hours ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

2 days, 21 hours ago

Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016

2 days, 21 hours ago

Pilot Stops Flight to Allow Deported Refugees to Remain in Russia

2 days, 23 hours ago

Second FSB Agent Arrested for Treason Revealed as Notorious Hacker

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

2 days ago

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

see more

2 days ago

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

2 days ago

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped the West's policy on Russia ...

2 days ago

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

New issue — 4 days ago

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos
4 days ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
4 days ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions ...

3 days ago

Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President

3 days ago

Syrian Kurds Present Constitutional Proposal to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

3 days ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

3 days ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

3 days ago

Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

3 days ago

Moscow Homeless Shelter Named After Famous Russian Philanthropist

Mon. Jan. 30

More events
London Show Theater
Nocturnal Animals Cinema
The Russian Novel Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Gvidon Opera
On the Milky Road Cinema

3 days ago

Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President

3 days ago

Syrian Kurds Present Constitutional Proposal to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

3 days ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

3 days ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

3 days ago

Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

3 days ago

Moscow Homeless Shelter Named After Famous Russian Philanthropist

2 days ago

Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016

2 days ago

Pilot Stops Flight to Allow Deported Refugees to Remain in Russia

2 days ago

Second FSB Agent Arrested for Treason Revealed as Notorious Hacker

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

2 days ago
The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped the West's policy on Russia ...

Russia Tries to Remember the Holocaust

2 days ago
The government supports Holocaust commemoration, but Soviet war narratives die ...

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

2 days ago
The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia Tries to Remember the Holocaust

The government supports Holocaust commemoration, but Soviet war narratives die hard.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Jazz Fans, Rejoice!

The last weekend in January looks like it’s in first place for great jazz concerts. If ...

Most Read

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

Moscow's Foodies Look East

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+