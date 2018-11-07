News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 07 2018 - 16:11

Russia Thwarted Hooligans' Plot Against Foreign Fans at World Cup, Officials Say

Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russian law enforcement prevented several attacks planned against foreigners in the run-up to the football World Cup this summer, the country’s police chief said on Wednesday.

An estimated 3 million foreigners attended the 30-day tournament hosted by Russian in June and July amid what President Vladimir Putin called “unobtrusive” security measures in the 11 host cities. The World Cup was held without major security incidents despite pre-tournament concerns over possible racist, hooligan and terrorist attacks.

Read More
Putin Hails ‘Unobtrusive’ Security Behind World Cup Safety

“Thanks to the rapid exchange of information, the activities of seven nationalist ‘football-hooligan’ groups were stopped during preparations for the championship,” Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Wednesday.

The citizens of Senegal, Argentina, the United Kingdom and Poland were the potential targets of the nationalist attacks, Interfax quoted Kolokoltsev as saying.

“Criminal cases into extremist crimes have been opened in connection with these incidents,” he added.

The chief of the Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed Wednesday that security forces had thwarted the plans of seven groups to attack foreign fans, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

He said the FSB had also foiled an unspecified number of terrorist drone attacks during the World Cup and other sporting events in Russia.

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home
News
Oct. 10 2018
Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home
Russia Received $15Bln Windfall From World Cup, Organizers Say
News
Oct. 16 2018
Russia Received $15Bln Windfall From World Cup, Organizers Say
Russian City Launches World Cup Preparations Tender, 3 Months After Final
Meanwhile…
Oct. 18 2018
Russian City Launches World Cup Preparations Tender, 3 Months After Final

Latest news

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally
News
Nov. 07 2018
Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally
Kremlin Sees No Prospects for Improved U.S. Ties After Elections
News
Nov. 07 2018
Kremlin Sees No Prospects for Improved U.S. Ties After Elections
Russia and Spain Agree to Cooperate on Cyber Security, Fight Fake News
News
Nov. 07 2018
Russia and Spain Agree to Cooperate on Cyber Security, Fight Fake News

Most read

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

News

Data Leak Affects Thousands of Wealthy Moscow Residents

News

Celebrating Centenary of GRU, Putin Praises Its 'Unique Abilities'

News

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

News

Russia Sends New Frigate With Cruise Missiles to Mediterranean

Sign up for our weekly newsletter