News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 16 2018 - 13:07

Putin Hails ‘Unobtrusive’ Security Behind World Cup Safety

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the work of the country’s security forces, along with international cooperation, for having ensured a safe World Cup tournament.

A police cooperation center staffed by law enforcement officers from 34 countries was inaugurated last month to monitor potential fan violence. The month-long tournament concluded Sunday without any major security incidents, despite concerns raised in the run-up over possible racist, hooligan and terror attacks.

Read More
Russia Opens International World Cup Police Center

Putin thanked the 126 members of the international police cooperation center outside Moscow, including the FSB, for “intense” work in ensuring a safe World Cup for foreign fans and dignitaries alike, the Kremlin said.

“I expect that your close and constructive interaction will continue and will contribute to ensuring the security of our states and our citizens in the future,” Putin was cited as saying Sunday.

The president noted that nearly 25 million cyberattacks had been warded off during the tournament and that an estimated 2 million construction workers and volunteers underwent security checks.

“This work was unobtrusive and inconspicuous for most people, meaning that you had done your job well, understood each other and acted professionally as one team,” Putin said.

On Sunday, Russia handed over the mantle of World Cup host to Qatar, which will stage the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Meet the Brain Behind World Cup Mascot Zabivaka
News
June 18 2018
Meet the Brain Behind World Cup Mascot Zabivaka
Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow
News
June 16 2018
Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow
Taxi Driver Who Drove Into Crowd in Moscow Says He Lost Control
News
June 17 2018
Taxi Driver Who Drove Into Crowd in Moscow Says He Lost Control

Latest news

Gerard Depardieu Amasses New Tax Debts in Russia, Media Reports
News
July 16 2018
Gerard Depardieu Amasses New Tax Debts in Russia, Media Reports
Investigators Confirm Authenticity of Tsar Nicholas II’s Body from Burial Site
News
July 16 2018
Investigators Confirm Authenticity of Tsar Nicholas II’s Body from Burial Site
Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says
News
July 16 2018
Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says

Most read

News

Russia 6th Largest Economy in World GDP Rankings

News

Kokoshniki Are Russia’s Latest Inside Joke

News

LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow

News

Russia's World Cup Sparks Old Fears of Abandoned Mothers and 'Festival Children'

Opinion

Russian Enough, but for How Long?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter