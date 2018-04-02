Russia Tests New Anti-Ballistic Missile Designed to Protect Moscow From Attack
Russian Ministry of Defence
Russia has test-launched a new anti-ballistic missile at a time of strained relations between Moscow and the West over missile control.
The latest test comes a month after President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of nuclear-capable arms that he warned was “not a bluff.” Last week, Russia test-launched a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile, known in the West as “Satan-2,” while Poland signed a 4.75 billion dollar deal to buy the Patriot missile defense system from the United States.
The launch of Russia’s new anti-ballistic missile took place at the Sary-Shagan missile testing site in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
A video released by the ministry showed an anti-ballistic missile complex arriving at the range and a missile being launched. It cited a senior ministry official as saying that the missile launch was successful.
The ministry said in a statement that the tested missile has already been deployed to protect the city of Moscow from potential attacks from air.
Reuters contributed reporting to this article.