Russia Tests New Anti-Ballistic Missile Designed to Protect Moscow From Attack

Russia has test-launched a new anti-ballistic missile at a time of strained relations between Moscow and the West over missile control.

The latest test comes a month after President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of nuclear-capable arms that he warned was “not a bluff.” Last week, Russia test-launched a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile, known in the West as “Satan-2,” while Poland signed a 4.75 billion dollar deal to buy the Patriot missile defense system from the United States.